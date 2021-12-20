M&T Bank Corp Sells 228,808 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,808 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 2.98% of BurgerFi International worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 81.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

