M&T Bank Corp Sells 333 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $377.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.34 and a 200 day moving average of $366.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

