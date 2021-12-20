M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,741 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.12 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

