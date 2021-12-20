M&T Bank Corp Sells 743 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 41.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1,220.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

