M&T Bank Corp Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $189.46 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.53.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

