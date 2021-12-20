M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,966 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

