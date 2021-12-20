M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

EW stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

