M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.52 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

