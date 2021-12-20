M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.58.

NYSE:HCA opened at $253.79 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

