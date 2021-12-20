Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 27,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 104,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

MYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Myomo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,139,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.