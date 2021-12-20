Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $436.12 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00006929 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $436.12 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

