Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Natera by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $82,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,556. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

