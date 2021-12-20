National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of CNI opened at $127.31 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,167,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

