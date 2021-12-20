National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $62.08 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

