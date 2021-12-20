Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 842000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

