Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 41277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$78.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

