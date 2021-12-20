NestEGG Coin Price Reaches $0.0033 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $139,419.11 and approximately $876.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00027456 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

