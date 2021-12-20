NeuroChain (NCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $824.00

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. NeuroChain has a market capitalization of $475,677.45 and approximately $824.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeuroChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NeuroChain

NeuroChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 455,383,172 coins. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official website is www.neurochaintech.io . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

NeuroChain Coin Trading

