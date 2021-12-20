Neutrino System Base Token Market Cap Reaches $255,020.38 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market cap of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00050900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.81 or 0.08308499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.27 or 0.99809648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

