New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.75

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 11149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

