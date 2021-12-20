New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,780 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

