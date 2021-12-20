New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 18,378 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of World Fuel Services worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

