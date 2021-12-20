New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of SkyWest worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 16.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $3,844,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

