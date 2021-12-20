New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,210 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

