Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $244.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.