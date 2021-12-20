Newscrypto Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.