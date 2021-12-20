NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,795.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.36 or 0.00915380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00261078 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003210 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

