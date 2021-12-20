NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 469,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

