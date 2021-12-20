NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXTP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. NextPlay Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1,132.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

