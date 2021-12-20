Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Down 10.6%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 43,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

