Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 25,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,050.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

Shares of NHK traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.76. 53,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,970. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

