Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 55501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,597,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,574,207.92. Insiders purchased 580,000 shares of company stock worth $509,650 over the last 90 days.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

