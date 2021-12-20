NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

Shares of NKE opened at $161.36 on Monday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

