NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.03

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

