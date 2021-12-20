Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,417. The company has a market cap of $466.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.42. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

