Nord Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $12.49 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.55 or 0.00007515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520,628 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

