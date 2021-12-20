Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,547,840 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of salesforce.com worth $832,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.