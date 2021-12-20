Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.17% of Amgen worth $1,433,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

