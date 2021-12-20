Nordea Investment Management AB Has $838.74 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Adobe worth $838,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

