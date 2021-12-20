Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.32% of CVS Health worth $1,519,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $201,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

