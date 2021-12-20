Nordson Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $248.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

