Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NOG stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after buying an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.