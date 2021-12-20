Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Nuance Communications worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.15 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

