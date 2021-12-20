Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JCE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,488. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 34.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

