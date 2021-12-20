Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JLS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.