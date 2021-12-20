Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE JPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,146. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
