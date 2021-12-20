Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE JPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,146. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,741,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,467 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,209,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,061,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,496,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

