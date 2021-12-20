NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

