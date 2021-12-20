NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

