NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

NVR opened at $5,636.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,237.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,081.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,885.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

