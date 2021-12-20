Oasis Network Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $878.55 million and $94.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

